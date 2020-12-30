 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North topples Summit
Francis Howell North toppled Summit 58-43 Wednesday at Summit.

Isabelle Delarue led Francis Howell North with 23 points, while Hannah Ermeling finished with 13 and Jay'la Teasley added 10.

Francis Howell North (4-4) will host St. Charles on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Summit (6-7) plays at Lindbergh on Friday, January 8 at 6:45 p.m.

