Recap: Francis Howell North topples Summit

Francis Howell North toppled Summit 58-43 Wednesday at Summit.
Isabelle Delarue led Francis Howell North with 23 points, while Hannah Ermeling finished with 13 and Jay'la Teasley added 10.
Francis Howell North (4-4) will host St. Charles on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Summit (6-7) plays at Lindbergh on Friday, January 8 at 6:45 p.m.
