Recap: Francis Howell rolls past Francis Howell North

Libby Brewster led Francis Howell with 24 points, while Danielle Moore finished with 11 and Meghan Illingworth added 10. Alicia Hunn led the way for Francis Howell North with 12 points.

Francis Howell (2-2) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Friday at 5 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-2) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m.