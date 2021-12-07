 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell rolls past Francis Howell North
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell rolls past Francis Howell North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Francis Howell rolled past Francis Howell North 55-29 Tuesday at Francis Howell North.

Libby Brewster led Francis Howell with 24 points, while Danielle Moore finished with 11 and Meghan Illingworth added 10. Alicia Hunn led the way for Francis Howell North with 12 points.

Francis Howell (2-2) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Friday at 5 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-2) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News