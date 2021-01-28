 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell topples Lindbergh
Francis Howell toppled Lindbergh 57-43 Thursday at Lindbergh.

Shelby Bommarito led Lindbergh with 12 points, while Ally Forbes finished with 10 and Ella Wolfard added 10.

Francis Howell (5-5) plays at Timberland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Lindbergh (7-9) will host Eureka on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

