Recap: Francis Howell topples Lindbergh

Brooke Coffey came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points as the Red Knights beat Westminster 75-46 in a powerhouse showdown at Westminster.
WEBSTER GROVES — There are times when Nerinx Hall senior Mackenzie Duff wonders if she made the right decision.
Vashon High senior Nariyah Simmons could hear the narrative surrounding the Wolverines' early-season schedule.
CREVE COEUR — A battle between a pair of area girls basketball powers on five-game winning streaks was dead even for a half.
ST. CHARLES — Isabelle Delarue never forgot that losing feeling.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Francis Howell Central (11-3)32. Marquette (12-3)23. Holt (13-2)…
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Holt (12-1)22. Marquette (10-3)33. Francis Howell Central (8-2)4…
Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan
Na’Lani Williams has been waiting a long time for this.
WENTZVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior guard Gracie Stugart had a wry smile Friday when she contemplated her favorite fairy tale as a child.
When it comes to high school basketball, Leah Wilmsmeyer has an advantage that few who play the game do.