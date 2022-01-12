Recap: Francis Howell tops Fort Zumwalt East

Libby Brewster had a game-high 26 points to lead Francis Howell to a 50-39 win over Fort Zumwalt East Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt East.
The Vikings made 20 of 26 free throws (77 percent), while the Lions sank 7-14 (50 percent). Danielle Moore also contributed 8 points to Francis Howell's win. Hailey Morgan was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 17 points.
Francis Howell (6-6) plays at Francis Howell Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (7-5) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
