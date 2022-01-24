 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Francis Howell tops Kirkwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Libby Brewster had a game-high 27 points to lead Francis Howell to a 38-28 win over Kirkwood Monday at Lindbergh.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school stars who are turning heads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News