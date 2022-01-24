Recap: Francis Howell tops Kirkwood

Libby Brewster had a game-high 27 points to lead Francis Howell to a 38-28 win over Kirkwood Monday at Lindbergh.
Saniah Tyler scores 25 points to lead Red Knights to school-record 51st successive win - a 65-61 triumph over St. Mary's in Stockton, California.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich wasn't happy with how her first half went Thursday night.
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin doesn't need a whole lot of prodding to attempt a 3-point shot.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS — David Richard's eyes lit up as time wound down.
ST. CHARLES — Fort Zumwalt West senior Cheing-Hai Christen had been in that position before.
Taryn Blevins scored a game-high 17 points to lead Marquette to a 49-40 win over Parkway West on Tuesday.
Taylor Brown scores 24 to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis 53-40.
The Tigers won their eighth consecutive game and handed the Warriors their second consecutive loss.
The Granite City girls basketball team won five games in a row earlier this season for the first time in 11 years. The Warriors also broke a 20-game losing streak with a win over Belleville West.
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Riley Cappozzo was sacrificing about a foot of height as she walked to the center of the court for opening tipoff.
