Recap: Francis Howell tops Marquette

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Mustangs. Marquette could only hit on one of four, while the Vikings made 13 of 18. Libby Brewster led the way for Francis Howell with 23 points and Danielle Moore added 11. Taryn Blevins was the leading scorer for Marquette with 12 points and Katie Baumgartner added 10. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Katie Baumgartner (12)