Recap: Freeburg defeats Breese Central

Freeburg defeated Breese Central 47-41 Monday at Breese Central.
Kylie Kisgen led the way for Freeburg with 16 points and Natalie Peterson added 13.
Freeburg (12-0) travels to Wood River on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Breese Central (6-4) plays at home against East St. Louis on Monday, December 27 at 11:30 a.m.
