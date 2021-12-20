 Skip to main content
Recap: Freeburg defeats Breese Central
Freeburg defeated Breese Central 47-41 Monday at Breese Central.

Kylie Kisgen led the way for Freeburg with 16 points and Natalie Peterson added 13.

Freeburg (12-0) travels to Wood River on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Breese Central (6-4) plays at home against East St. Louis on Monday, December 27 at 11:30 a.m.

