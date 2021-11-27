 Skip to main content
Recap: Freeburg edges Waterloo
Recap: Freeburg edges Waterloo

Freeburg edged visiting Waterloo 42-40 Saturday.

Free throws made a difference in the Midgets win. They converted 11 of 16, while the Bulldogs made one of two for the game. Maddy Schwemmer led Freeburg with 17 points. Norah Gum was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 8 points and Sam Lindhorst added 8. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Kylie Kisgen (11).

Freeburg (5-0) visits Roxana on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Waterloo (3-1) visits Highland on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

News