Recap: Freeburg gets by Benton, Illinois

Freeburg got by Benton, Illinois 32-29 Saturday at Benton, Illinois.
Maddy Schwemmer was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 12 points and Haley Kimes added 10.
Freeburg (16-6) plays at home against Wesclin on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
