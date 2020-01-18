Recap: Freeburg gets by Benton, Illinois
Recap: Freeburg gets by Benton, Illinois

Freeburg got by Benton, Illinois 32-29 Saturday at Benton, Illinois.

Maddy Schwemmer was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 12 points and Haley Kimes added 10.

Freeburg (16-6) plays at home against Wesclin on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

