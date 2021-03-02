 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Freeburg topples Columbia
0 comments

Recap: Freeburg topples Columbia

  • 0

Freeburg toppled Columbia 45-32 Tuesday at Columbia.

Natalie Peterson led the way for Freeburg with 14 points.

Freeburg (7-4) travels to Carlyle on Thursday at 6 p.m. Columbia (3-6) hosts Red Bud on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports