Recap: Freeburg topples Columbia

Freeburg toppled Columbia 45-32 Tuesday at Columbia.
Natalie Peterson led the way for Freeburg with 14 points.
Freeburg (7-4) travels to Carlyle on Thursday at 6 p.m. Columbia (3-6) hosts Red Bud on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
