Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Red Bud
Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Red Bud

Freeburg triumphed over visiting Red Bud 61-12 Saturday.

The Midgets were seven of 15 (47 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Red Bud hit one of nine 3s Kylie Kisgen led Freeburg with 14 points, while Maddy Schwemmer finished with 13 and Natalie Peterson added 11. Addi Dilley was the leading scorer for Red Bud with 8 points.

Freeburg (7-0) visits Triad on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Red Bud (4-4) goes on the road to play Gibault on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

