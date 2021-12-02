Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Roxana

Freeburg cruised to a 48-15 win over Roxana Thursday at Roxana.
-
Kylie Kisgen was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 14 points.
Freeburg (6-0) plays at home against Red Bud on Saturday at 3 p.m. Roxana (1-3) goes on the road to play Staunton on Monday at 6 p.m.
