Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Roxana
Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Roxana

Freeburg cruised to a 48-15 win over Roxana Thursday at Roxana.

Kylie Kisgen was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 14 points.

Freeburg (6-0) plays at home against Red Bud on Saturday at 3 p.m. Roxana (1-3) goes on the road to play Staunton on Monday at 6 p.m.

