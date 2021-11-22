Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Sparta

Freeburg triumphed over visiting Sparta 72-33 Monday.
The Midgets were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Kylie Kisgen led Freeburg with 15 points, while Natalie Peterson finished with 15 and Bella Borja added 11.
Freeburg (4-0) plays at home against Waterloo on Saturday at 1 p.m. Sparta (2-2) visits Marissa on Monday, November 29 at 6 p.m.
