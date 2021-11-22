 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Sparta
0 comments

Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Sparta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Freeburg triumphed over visiting Sparta 72-33 Monday.

The Midgets were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Kylie Kisgen led Freeburg with 15 points, while Natalie Peterson finished with 15 and Bella Borja added 11.

Freeburg (4-0) plays at home against Waterloo on Saturday at 1 p.m. Sparta (2-2) visits Marissa on Monday, November 29 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News