Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade beats Winfield

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade beat visiting Winfield 57-39 Friday.
Carolina Rojas led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 17 points, while Ariana Williams finished with 15 and Shaili Betts added 12.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (2-1) goes on the road to play Vashon on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Winfield (1-3) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 5 p.m.
