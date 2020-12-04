 Skip to main content
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade beats Winfield
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade beats Winfield

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade beat visiting Winfield 57-39 Friday.

Carolina Rojas led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 17 points, while Ariana Williams finished with 15 and Shaili Betts added 12.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (2-1) goes on the road to play Vashon on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Winfield (1-3) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 5 p.m.

