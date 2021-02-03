 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezes by Miller Career
0 comments

Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezes by Miller Career

  • 0

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade trailed by 14 at halftime and 18 after three quarters but rallied for a 39-20 win over Miller Career Wednesday at Miller Career.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (13-9) plays at John Burroughs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Miller Career (3-6) plays at home against Lutheran North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports