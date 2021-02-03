Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezes by Miller Career

-
Blevins' reluctant 3-pointer helps spark Marquette past Parkway North
-
Scorching start helps Francis Howell Central run past Fort Zumwalt West
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Restovich twins work to drive Visitation toward success
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 9
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade trailed by 14 at halftime and 18 after three quarters but rallied for a 39-20 win over Miller Career Wednesday at Miller Career.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (13-9) plays at John Burroughs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Miller Career (3-6) plays at home against Lutheran North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.