 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezes by Valley Park
0 comments

Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezes by Valley Park

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezed by Valley Park 46-27 Wednesday at Valley Park.

Carolina Rojas was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 12 points.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (7-3) plays at Ellington on Saturday at 2 p.m. Valley Park (1-2) plays at home against Bayless on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports