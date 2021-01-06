Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezes by Valley Park

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade breezed by Valley Park 46-27 Wednesday at Valley Park.
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
Carolina Rojas was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 12 points.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (7-3) plays at Ellington on Saturday at 2 p.m. Valley Park (1-2) plays at home against Bayless on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.