Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade defeats Ursuline

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade defeated Ursuline 53-47 Friday at Villa Duchesne.
Hannah Scherzinger led Ursuline with 25 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Hannah Scherzinger (14)
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (11-8) plays at Eureka on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ursuline (6-5) goes on the road to play Villa Duchesne on Saturday at 9 a.m.
