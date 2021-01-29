 Skip to main content
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade defeats Ursuline
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade defeated Ursuline 53-47 Friday at Villa Duchesne.

Hannah Scherzinger led Ursuline with 25 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Hannah Scherzinger (14)

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (11-8) plays at Eureka on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ursuline (6-5) goes on the road to play Villa Duchesne on Saturday at 9 a.m.

