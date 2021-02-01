Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downs Hazelwood West

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade downed Hazelwood West 47-40 Monday at Hazelwood West.
Carolina Rojas was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 11 points and Micaiah Johnson added 10. Jasmine Carter was the leading scorer for Hazelwood West with 18 points and Na'Lani Williams added 12. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood West was Na'Lani Williams (17)
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (12-9) goes on the road to play Hazelwood East on Wednesday, February 17 at 4 p.m. Hazelwood West (1-2) travels to Metro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.