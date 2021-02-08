 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade triumphs over McCluer South-Berkeley
0 comments

Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade triumphs over McCluer South-Berkeley

  • 0

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade triumphed over McCluer South-Berkeley 76-41 Monday at McCluer South-Berkeley.

Shaili Betts led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 16 points, while Jocelyn Young finished with 15 and Ariana Williams added 12. Myah Coleman led McCluer South-Berkeley with 15 points, while Leah Thames finished with 11 and Safiyah Reed added 10.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (14-10) travels to Hazelwood East on Wednesday, February 17 at 4 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (3-1) will host Lift For Life on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Appreciating the best of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting stances

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports