Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade triumphs over McCluer South-Berkeley

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade triumphed over McCluer South-Berkeley 76-41 Monday at McCluer South-Berkeley.
Shaili Betts led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 16 points, while Jocelyn Young finished with 15 and Ariana Williams added 12. Myah Coleman led McCluer South-Berkeley with 15 points, while Leah Thames finished with 11 and Safiyah Reed added 10.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (14-10) travels to Hazelwood East on Wednesday, February 17 at 4 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (3-1) will host Lift For Life on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.