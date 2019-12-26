Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade triumphs over Red Bud

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade cruised to a 61-27 win over Red Bud Thursday at Lebanon, Illinois.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (4-4) travels to Greenville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Red Bud (4-9) plays at Steeleville on Friday at 2 p.m.
