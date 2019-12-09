Gateway STEM trailed by nine at halftime and four after three quarters but rallied for a 50-49 win over John Burroughs Monday at Whitfield.
Marshaun Bostic led Gateway STEM with 12 points, while Amori Dampier-McCloud finished with 11 and Crystal Smith added 10. Vanessa Polk led John Burroughs with 15 points, while Jasmin Rayner finished with 13 and Peyton Starks added 11.
Gateway STEM (1-4) will host Vashon on Tuesday at 6 p.m. John Burroughs (1-2) goes on the road to play Whitfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.