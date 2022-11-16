 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Gibault breezes by Metro-East Lutheran

Gibault breezed by visiting Metro-East Lutheran 54-34 Wednesday.

Emma Schmidt led Gibault with 13 points, while Bri Baldridge finished with 11 and Kailynne Small added 11.

