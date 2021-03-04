 Skip to main content
Recap: Gibault topples Dupo
Kailynne Small posted 13 points and 16 rebounds to lead Gibault past Dupo 47-34 Thursday at Dupo.

Also finishing in double figures for Gibault was Maddie Davis with 20 points.

Gibault (5-8) travels to Wood River on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Dupo (2-5) travels to Valmeyer on Friday at 6 p.m.

