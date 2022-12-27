Recap: Gillespie breezes by Raymond Lincolnwood

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Lancers. They hit only five of 14 while the Miners made 19 of 29. The leading scorers for Gillespie were Mia Brawner (13), Lauren Bertagnolli (12), Emily Schoen (12) and Delaney Taylor (12). Avery Pope led the way for Raymond Lincolnwood with 13 points and Lillian Temeus added 12.