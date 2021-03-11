 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gillespie defeats Alton Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Gillespie defeats Alton Marquette

  • 0

Gillespie defeated visiting Alton Marquette 43-37 Thursday.

Keaton Link led the way for Gillespie with 19 points. Abby Williams led Alton Marquette with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Alton Marquette was Abby Williams (11)

Alton Marquette (6-4) hosts Granite City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports