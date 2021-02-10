Recap: Gillespie tops Hardin Calhoun

Gillespie topped visiting Hardin Calhoun 45-34 Wednesday.
Grace Bertolino led the way for Gillespie with 10 points. Collen Schumann led Hardin Calhoun with 10 points.
Gillespie (2-1) visits Jerseyville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (0-1) visits Piasa Southwestern on Friday at 6 p.m.
