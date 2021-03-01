 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gillespie tops Vandalia
0 comments

Recap: Gillespie tops Vandalia

  • 0

Gillespie topped visiting Vandalia 42-30 Monday.

Grace Bertolino led the way for Gillespie with 11 points. Anna Forbes led the way for Vandalia with 16 points.

Gillespie (5-5) travels to Pana on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Vandalia (2-6) will host Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports