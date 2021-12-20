Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Bunker Hill

Gillespie cruised to a 51-18 win over Bunker Hill Monday at Bunker Hill.
-
Madison Niemeyer led the way for Gillespie with 20 points and Mia Brawner added 10.
Gillespie (5-4) travels to Greenville, Missouri on Monday, December 27 at noon. Bunker Hill (1-2) travels to Lebanon, Illinois on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
