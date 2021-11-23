Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Lebanon, Illinois

Gillespie triumphed over visiting Lebanon, Illinois 79-19 Tuesday.
Madison Niemeyer led Gillespie with 24 points, while Regan Bussmann finished with 19 and Mia Brawner added 18. Alexia Marwa led the way for Lebanon, Illinois with 8 points.
Gillespie (2-1) goes on the road to play Mount Olive on Monday at 6 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (1-1) will host Steeleville on Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m.
