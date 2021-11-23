 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Lebanon, Illinois
0 comments

Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Lebanon, Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gillespie triumphed over visiting Lebanon, Illinois 79-19 Tuesday.

Madison Niemeyer led Gillespie with 24 points, while Regan Bussmann finished with 19 and Mia Brawner added 18. Alexia Marwa led the way for Lebanon, Illinois with 8 points.

Gillespie (2-1) goes on the road to play Mount Olive on Monday at 6 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (1-1) will host Steeleville on Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News