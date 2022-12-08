 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Piasa Southwestern

Gillespie cruised to a 58-27 win over Piasa Southwestern Thursday at Piasa Southwestern.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Piasa Birds. Piasa Southwestern could only hit on one of three, while the Miners made 10 of 16. Emily Schoen led Gillespie with 16 points, while Mia Brawner finished with 15 and Delaney Taylor added 12. Vivian Zurheide led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 14 points.

Gillespie (5-5) goes on the road to play Raymond Lincolnwood on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Piasa Southwestern (1-7) visits Virden North Mac on Monday at 6 p.m.

