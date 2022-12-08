Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Piasa Southwestern

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Piasa Birds. Piasa Southwestern could only hit on one of three, while the Miners made 10 of 16. Emily Schoen led Gillespie with 16 points, while Mia Brawner finished with 15 and Delaney Taylor added 12. Vivian Zurheide led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 14 points.