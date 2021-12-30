 Skip to main content
Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Raymond Lincolnwood
Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Raymond Lincolnwood

Gillespie triumphed over visiting Raymond Lincolnwood 58-22 Thursday.

Free throw shooting was key to the Miners win. Gillespie connected on 15 of 28 attempts, while the Lancers made just eight of 14. Madison Niemeyer led the way for Gillespie with 18 points and Mia Brawner added 11.

Gillespie (6-7) goes on the road to play Piasa Southwestern on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Raymond Lincolnwood (1-6) plays at home against Litchfield on Monday at 6 p.m.

