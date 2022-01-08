 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Grandview downs Laquey
Recap: Grandview downs Laquey

Grandview downed Laquey 41-32 Saturday at Bourbon.

Catherine Wakeland led Grandview with 11 points.

Grandview (6-2) will host St. Vincent on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

