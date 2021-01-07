Recap: Grandview gets by Viburnum

-
Natalie Moore posted 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grandview past visiting Viburnum 56-53 Thursday.
The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Grandview were Anna Belle Wakeland (21) and Megan Jones (13). The other leading rebounder for Grandview was Anna Belle Wakeland (8).
