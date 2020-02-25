Recap: Grandview topples Herculaneum

Grandview toppled Herculaneum 68-55 Tuesday at Herculaneum.
Ashley Croom led the way for Herculaneum with 15 points and Paige Fowler added 14.
Grandview (17-7) goes on the road to play Steelville, Missouri on Friday at 6 p.m.
