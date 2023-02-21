Recap: Grandview triumphs over Clearwater StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grandview triumphed over visiting Clearwater 51-14 Tuesday.Anna Belle Wakeland led the way for Grandview with 24 points.Grandview (14-13) plays at St. Pius X on Thursday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-21-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Schroeder triggers third-quarter eruption to send Breese Central past Freeburg for 2A regional title SPARTA — Kaydence Schroeder wants to set the record straight. Carlyle catches Father McGivney in fourth quarter in 1A regional final Carlyle avenged earlier loss to Father McGivney to stay alive in postseason. Highland comes up big during crunch time to knock off Waterloo for 3A regional crown HIGHLAND, Ill. — Larissa Taylor tried not to laugh. O'Fallon takes control in second half to knock off Alton in sectional thriller O'FALLON, Ill. — Jailah Pelly felt disrespected. McCline's late 3-pointer helps East St. Louis top Mascoutah in 3A regional title game Shakara McCline scored 28 points as the Flyerettes advanced to the sectional semifinals.