Melashia Bennett led Granite City with 22 points and Kaylyn Wiley added 19. The leading rebounder for Granite City was Alexis Ruiz (12).

Granite City (5-15) goes on the road to play Greenfield, Illinois on Thursday at 5 p.m. Raymond Lincolnwood (2-9) goes on the road to play Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday at 6 p.m.