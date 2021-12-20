 Skip to main content
Recap: Granite City defeats Belleville West
Granite City defeated Belleville West 46-41 Monday at Belleville West.

Ella Stepanek led Granite City with 15 points, while Emily Sykes finished with 14 and Kaylyn Wylie added 10. Keyara Baerga-Plumey led the way for Belleville West with 16 points and Maliah Sparks added 10.

Granite City (6-4) travels to Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (4-6) will host Centralia, Illinois on Monday, December 27 at 10 a.m.

