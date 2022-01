Granite City trailed by 11 at halftime and four after three quarters but rallied for a 43-36 win over West Central Thursday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the West Central loss to the Warriors. West Central made only 2-7 (29 percent), while the Warriors connected on nine of 24. Kaylyn Wylie led the way for Granite City with 21 points. Lawson was the leading scorer for West Central with 13 points.