Recap: Granite City triumphs over Hazelwood East
Granite City triumphed over Hazelwood East 61-19 Wednesday at Duchesne.

Emily Sykes led Granite City with 19 points, while Melashia Bennett finished with 12 and Ella Stepanek added 10. The leading rebounder for Granite City was Emily Sykes (9).

