Recap: Granite City triumphs over Wood River
Granite City cruised to a 49-15 win over visiting Wood River Monday.

Itaijja Miller-Brown led Granite City with 12 points, while Emily Sykes finished with 12 and Gwyneth Hale added 10. The leading rebounders for Granite City were Ella Stepanek (10) and Emily Sykes (8).

Granite City (1-3) will host Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (4-4) plays at Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

