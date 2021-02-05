Recap: Greenfield, Illinois downs Carlinville

Greenfield, Illinois downed Carlinville 43-35 Friday at Carlinville.
Alex Pohlman led the way for Greenfield, Illinois with 15 points and Jessa Vetter added 12. Gracie Reels led the way for Carlinville with 16 points.
Greenfield, Illinois (1-0) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Saturday, March 6 at noon. Carlinville (0-1) visits North Mac on Monday at 7 p.m.
