Recap: Greenfield, Illinois rolls past Bunker Hill

Greenfield, Illinois rolled past Bunker Hill 59-30 Friday at Carlinville.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Minutemen. Bunker Hill could only hit on two of five, while the Tigers made eight of 19. Alex Pohlman led Greenfield, Illinois with 19 points, while Jealee Clark finished with 18 and Jessa Vetter added 11. Brylie Chrisman was the leading scorer for Bunker Hill with 10 points.
Greenfield, Illinois (3-1) travels to Gillespie on Saturday at noon. Bunker Hill (0-7) visits South County (Ill.) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.