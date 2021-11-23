Recap: Greenfield, Illinois tops Carlinville

Greenfield, Illinois topped Carlinville 41-31 Tuesday at Carlinville.
Kylie Kinser led the way for Greenfield, Illinois with 15 points and Torrie McAdams added 10. Jill Stayton led the way for Carlinville with 11 points and Isabella Tiburzi added 10.
Carlinville (1-3) will host Carrollton, Illinois on Monday at 6 p.m.
