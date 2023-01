Abby Clark had a game-high 30 points to lead Greenville to a 65-45 win over Carlinville Thursday at Carlinville.

Also finishing in double figures for Greenville was Lilly Funneman with 11 points. Isabella Tiburzi led the way for Carlinville with 20 points.

Greenville (14-12) visits Christ Our Rock on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Carlinville (12-12) will host Waverly on Monday at 7 p.m.