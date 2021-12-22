 Skip to main content
Recap: Greenville defeats South Central
Lilly Funneman notched 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Greenville past South Central 62-56 Wednesday at South Central .

Also finishing in double figures for Greenville were Natalie McCullough (11) and Abby Sussenbach (11).

Greenville (4-8) goes on the road to play Elkville Elverado on Monday at 2 p.m.

