Recap: Greenville downs Carlyle

Katie Campbell had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Greenville over visiting Carlyle 58-50 Tuesday.
The Comets were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 14 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Greenville was Charlee Stearns with 18 points. Sophia Hoffmann led Carlyle with 13 points, while Emma Meyer finished with 13 and Raelyn Harris added 10. The leading rebounder for Carlyle was Emma Meyer (8)
Greenville (4-4) will host Virden North Mac on Thursday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (5-2) travels to Sparta on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.