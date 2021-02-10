Recap: Greenville gets by Hillsboro, Illinois

Lilly Funneman posted 14 points and 15 rebounds to propel Greenville over visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 49-46 Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Greenville were Katie Campbell (10) and Gwyn Mitchell (10). The other leading rebounder for Greenville was Abby Sussenbach (13).
Greenville (2-1) travels to Alton Marquette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (0-2) plays at Auburn on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
