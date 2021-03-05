 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Greenville slips past Pana
0 comments

Recap: Greenville slips past Pana

  • 0

Greenville slipped past visiting Pana 47-46 Friday.

Katie Campbell led the way for Greenville with 14 points and Natalie Iberg added 13. The leading rebounder for Greenville was Abby Sussenbach (8).

Greenville (8-4) travels to Litchfield on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Pana (7-2) will host Tri-City on Saturday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports