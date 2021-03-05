Recap: Greenville slips past Pana

Greenville slipped past visiting Pana 47-46 Friday.
Katie Campbell led the way for Greenville with 14 points and Natalie Iberg added 13. The leading rebounder for Greenville was Abby Sussenbach (8).
Greenville (8-4) travels to Litchfield on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Pana (7-2) will host Tri-City on Saturday at 2 p.m.
