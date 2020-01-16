Recap: Greenville tops Gillespie
Greenville topped visiting Gillespie 34-24 Thursday.

Natalie Iberg led Greenville with 15 points.

Greenville (16-7) plays at home against Father McGivney on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (11-7) plays at home against Roxana on Saturday at 1 p.m.

