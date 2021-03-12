Recap: Greenville triumphs over Carlyle

-
Lift for Life storms back against Steelville to reach Class 3 girls state final
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002
-
Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Scherzinger leads Ursuline to first district title in 33 years
Natalie Iberg had a game-high 28 points to lead Greenville to a 84-24 win over visiting Carlyle Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Greenville were Gwyn Mitchell (13) and Abby Sussenbach (12). The leading rebounders for Greenville were Lilly Funneman (9) and Abby Sussenbach (8).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.