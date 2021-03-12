 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Greenville triumphs over Carlyle
0 comments

Recap: Greenville triumphs over Carlyle

  • 0

Natalie Iberg had a game-high 28 points to lead Greenville to a 84-24 win over visiting Carlyle Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Greenville were Gwyn Mitchell (13) and Abby Sussenbach (12). The leading rebounders for Greenville were Lilly Funneman (9) and Abby Sussenbach (8).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports